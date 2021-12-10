The Day 3 of England vs Australia Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test 2021 turned out to be quite an outing for visitors at the Gabba. Joe Root and Dawid Malan were the ones who gave England an upper hand with their half-centuries. In this article, we shall be speaking about the stat highlights of the match. So the day began with Mitchell Starc getting the wicket of Haseeb Hameed, in the 21st over of the match. A deflection out there and no review was taken by the batsman as he went walking towards the pavilion. AUS vs ENG Ashes 1st Test 2021 Day 3: Haseeb Hameed & David Malan Stabilise Visitors.

Hameed made his way to the pavilion on the score of 27 runs. It was Dawid Malan and Joe Root who had been quite exceptional with the bat. The two scored half-centuries each and went blazing guns with the bat. The Australian bowlers too were unable to take their wickets and the two looked quite determined to stay around. At the end of the day, Malan and Root remained not out. Check out the stat highlights of the game below:

#England captain Joe Root has surpassed Michael Vaughan for the most runs in a calendar year for England in men’s Tests.

#Dawid Malan scored his 8th Test half-century.

#Joe Root scored his 51st Test half-century.

#Malan and Root are just two runs away from registering the highest 3rd-wicket partnership for England at Brisbane.

#Mitchell Starc scalped his 258th Test wicket.

By the end of the day, England has just lost a couple of wickets, It would be safe to say that the visitors are enjoying an upper hand. As of now, England trails by 58 runs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2021 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).