Chennai, Dec 23 (PTI) Defending champion Manan Chandra of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) was off to a winning start as he sailed past Bhadresh Panchal of Gujarat 3-1 in the round-robin stage of the Snooker National Championship here on Saturday.

Siddharth Rao of Tamil Nadu produced a dominant show against Rafath Habib of RSPB, winning 3-0.

Also Read | IND-W v AUS-W, One-Off Test Day 3: Harmanpreet Kaur's Two Wickets Help India Reduce Australia to 233/5, Visitors Lead by 46 Runs.

J Varun Kumar of Tamil Nadu registered a hard-fought win over Akram Khan of West Bengal 3-2.

However, Tamil Nadu's Kunal Jain, Manoj Dhasarathan and Dhasarasthan suffered losses, going down to Mahesh Jagdale (Maharashtra), Mahesh Aditya (Karnataka) and Dhruv Verma (Punjab), respectively.

Also Read | FIFA President Gianni Infantino Reacts on Violence Against Referees, Says 'Without Referees, There's No Football'.

Other results

Group A: Panchal beat Sankar Rao (Andhra) 3-2

Group B: IH Manudev (Kar) beat Atit Shah (Kerala)

Group C: Rajat Kaneja (Haryana) bt P Gangadhar (AP) 3-0; V Susheel (AP) bt Anish Parika (Jharkhand) 3-1

Group D: D Rajkumar (Kar) beat Chirag Ramakrishnan 3-1

Group E: Subrat Das (Odisha) beat Anurag Bagri (Mah) 3-2; Ashish Dhanda (Pun) beat Mohsin Achhava (Gujarat) 3-2; Subrat beat Achhava 3-1

Group F: Kalamuddin (Chattisgarh) beat Modit Poddar (WB) 3-2

Group G: Sunil Jain (Mah) beat Khaleel Ferod (Telangana) 3-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)