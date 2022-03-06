Kalyani (West Bengal), Mar 6 (PTI) Defending champions Gokulam Kerala would look for revenge of their IFA Shield defeat when they lock horns against Real Kashmir FC in an I-League match here on Monday.

Gokulam were defeated in the semifinals of the IFA Shield by Real Kashmir FC in December last.

The Malabarians drew their previous match against NEROCA and will be looking to improve their performance on Monday.

"We need to create more space in the build-up and more opportunities in attack. We have concentrated on quality passing and the team needs to understand to get more possession to create more chances and get control in the game," coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese said.

The Kerala side have scored just one goal in two matches and they are looking to improve in that count also.

"We are not worried about the lack of goals because we have a quality striker like Luka (Majcen) but have to create chances for him, which we have not done in the previous matches," the coach said.

The Snow Leopards, on the other hand, were pleased with their performance against Kenkre FC in their earlier match.

"In the first half, it took a little while for the team to get going due to quarantine and lack of training, but in the second half we were very good and deserved to win, but unfortunately we couldn't get our second goal, but the performance was excellent," head coach David Robertson said.

Real Kashmir have a good record against Gokulam Kerala, having won two and lost none of their previous five games.

In Monday's second match, table-toppers Mohammedan Sporting and the new entrants Sreenidi Deccan FC will clash at the Naihati Stadium.

After securing back-to-back victories, the Black and White Brigade will be looking to extend their lead at the top. Head coach Andrey Chernyshov is targeting a hat-trick of wins.

"Sreenidi played two games and got a victory in the last match. They have some quality players with good experience. I will analyse them and talk with my players about the plan. We are focusing on our game and looking forward to the game," Chernyshov said.

Manipur sides TRAU FC and NEROCA FC face each other in Imphal derby at Kalyani stadium in the third match of the day.

