KL Rahul interacts with young players participating in the masterclass in Gurgaon

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 16 (ANI): The Delhi Capitals franchise advanced its commitment to grassroots cricket by hosting a masterclass for young cricketers at Conscient Sports Arena, Gurgaon, as part of its global Beyond Boundaries Initiative.

The girls and boys who participated in the masterclass, belonging to Delhi Capitals' grassroots academies, have been beneficiaries of this initiative.

The masterclass featured Delhi Capitals stars KL Rahul, Abhishek Porel, and Vipraj Nigam, alongside Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao, head coach Hemang Badani, and bowling coach Munaf Patel.

The training session delivered practical insights into technical skills building, developing physical strength and mental discipline - offering the young players a unique opportunity to learn directly from some of cricket's biggest stars and seasoned coaches, as per the Delhi Capitals press release.

Sunil Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Delhi Capitals, said, as quoted by a press release, "This masterclass reinforces Delhi Capitals' and DP World's shared commitment of empowering the next generation of cricketers, be it by providing access to the right equipment and facilities, or training sessions and inspiration from their cricketing idols. Watching these young cricketers train today and seeing their hunger to learn was incredibly fulfilling."

The participants were kitted out in the professional gear they had previously received in 2024, when DP World Tour delivered 500 kits to grassroots academies and unveiled two repurposed shipping containers at Delhi's Aerocity Ground. These containers, each uniquely designed with custom artwork, now serve as functional changing rooms and pavilions for young players. (ANI)

