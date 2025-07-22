New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Delhi government has announced cash rewards and government job opportunities for athletes from the city who win medals at the Olympics, Paralympics, Asian Games, and other major sporting events, in a move aimed at strengthening the sports ecosystem in the capital.

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood outlined the initiative on Tuesday, stating that Olympic gold and silver medallists from Delhi will be offered Group A government jobs, while bronze medallists will be given Group B posts. All Paralympic medal winners will receive Group B jobs.

"To boost the sports ecosystem in Delhi, players winning a gold, silver, or bronze medal in the Olympics and Paralympics will be awarded Rs 7 crore, Rs 5 crore, and Rs 3 crore, respectively. For Asian Games and Asian Para Games, the prize money has been increased to Rs 3 crore, Rs 2 crore, and Rs 1 crore for gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively. In the Commonwealth Games, Rs 2 crore, Rs 1.5 crore, and Rs 1 crore will be awarded, and for the National Games, Rs 11 lakh will be awarded for every medal winner..." he said.

"Delhi players who secure a gold or silver medal in the Olympics will be offered a government job in the Group A category, while bronze medal winners will be offered a job in Group B. Every medal winner in the Paralympics will be given a Group B job. For the Asian Games, gold medal winners will be awarded a government job in the Group A category, while silver and bronze medal winners will receive jobs in the Group B category. For the Asian Para Games, gold medal winners will be awarded a government job in the Group B category, while silver and bronze medal winners will be assigned to jobs in the Group C category," he added.

He also mentioned the grants and initiative for the Commonwealth medal winners, saying, "In the Commonwealth, gold and silver medal winners will be assigned to the Group B category, while bronze medal winners will be assigned to the Group C category. Every medal winner in the Para Commonwealth Games will be given a job in the Group C category..." (ANI)

