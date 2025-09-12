New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Delhi Ministers Parvesh Verma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa participated in the UTT Second National Ranking Championship 2025 and honoured the winning players.

Speaking on the National Ranking Table Tennis Championship, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma told reporters, "Our government and CM have said that we will be ahead in the promotion of sports... We have increased the prize money to the highest. Today, I thank everyone for organizing such a big tournament. Continue to hold such events in Delhi; the government is with them." Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also expressed happiness that National Ranking Table Tennis Championship took place in the national capital and 3000 participants participated in the championship.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Not in Contention for BCCI President, Clarifies SRT Sports Management.

"We are happy that such a championship took place in Delhi and that 3000 participants took part... Table Tennis Association prepared great players in the country and sent them to international level games...," Sirsa said.

Delhi State Table Tennis Association (DSTTA) president Gurpreet Singh said that Delhi is hosting these championships after a gap of 15-20 years and assured that the best facilities will be provided.

Also Read | On Which Channel World Athletics Championships 2025 Live Telecast Will Be Available in India? How To Watch Track and Field Events Live Streaming Online?.

"We are happy that Delhi is hosting these championships after a gap of 15-20 years... Delhi, being a central place, is accessible and hence the number of entries increased... We tried to provide the best facilities... We are seeking suggestions to improve. We are looking to have one tournament each year...," Gurpreet Singh said.

It was a day dominated by the top seeds as G. Sathiyan and Diya Chitale stamped their authority to clinch the men's and women's singles titles at the second UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships at the Thyagaraj Stadium today. Their victories not only reinforced their stature on the domestic circuit but also underlined the gap in class and experience between the established stars and the chasing pack.

In the men's final, former national champion Sathiyan showcased his trademark blend of experience and resilience. The multiple international medallist stormed into a 2-0 lead against Ankur Bhattacharjee, though he allowed the youngster to snatch the extended third game after holding a game point. Undeterred, Sathiyan adjusted his tactics smartly, denying Ankur the fast-paced rallies he thrives on and mixing up his strategies to keep him guessing. That shift helped him regain control and move 3-1 up.

Ankur, however, refused to roll over. The Bengal paddler seized a slender advantage in the fifth game and stretched it to 9-6, threatening to take the contest deeper. But Sathiyan's sharp serves close to the net and clinical finishes at crucial moments tilted the balance back in his favour. Wrapping up the match 4-1, he lifted his season's first crown--a timely confidence boost before he heads to Turkey tonight for the upcoming WTT event.

Top seed and defending national champion Diya Chitale rediscovered her champion's touch, storming to the title with a commanding 4-0 win over former national champion Sutirtha Mukherjee in the final. Back to full fitness after battling early-season injuries, the RBI paddler combined composure with consistency to keep Sutirtha, representing RSPB, under pressure throughout. Though the third seed managed to push Diya in a couple of games, she never looked capable of halting her rival's momentum.

Earlier, Diya had to dig deeper in her semifinal against Yashaswini Ghorpade of PSPB. The fourth seed unsettled her by taking the opening game, but Diya quickly regrouped, tightened her play, and closed out the match with authority. Carrying that focus into the final, she left no room for surprises, sealing a clinical win and erasing the disappointment of her season's slow start at Vadodara.

In the other semifinal, Sayanika Maji of Delhi marked a milestone by reaching her maiden last-four stage -- a potential career-defining moment for the Manavsthali School youngster. Having upset Syndrela Das in the previous round, she fought hard before bowing out 1-4 to eventual finalist Sutirtha Mukherjee.

Top seed P.B. Abhinand and second seed M. Hansini delivered a golden double for Tamil Nadu, clinching the Under-19 Boys and Girls titles with commanding displays.

Abhinand, fresh from his strong run at the WTT Youth Star Contender in Skopje, showcased his razor-sharp form in the final, outclassing Oishik Ghosh of West Bengal 4-1. Though Oishik snatched the second game and pushed the third to deuce, he eventually fell to Abhinand's superior pace and precision. In the semifinals, Abhinand had dispatched Punit Biswas (Bengal), while Oishik overcame Senthil Kumar Mehan (Tamil Nadu), a surprise semifinalist in the section.

In the girls' final, reigning national champion Hansini was clinical, sweeping aside Jennifer Varghese 4-0. Jennifer briefly threatened in the third game but found no way past the Tamil Nadu ace's dominance. Earlier, Jennifer stunned top seed Syndrela Das 3-2 in a thrilling semifinal, while Hansini cruised past Naisha with ease.

With Abhinand stamping his authority in the boys' draw and Hansini reinforcing her status as the country's best in the girls' section, Tamil Nadu not only swept the Under-19 titles but also underlined its growing dominance in shaping the next generation of Indian table tennis. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)