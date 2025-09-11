The World Athletics Championships is back and in 2025, it will be hosted in Tokyo, Japan. The last time the World Athletics Championships was hosted was back in 2023 at National Athletics Centre, Hungary. The World Athletics Championship will be hosted at the Japan National Stadium which has the capacity to host 68,000 spectators. It is the milestone 20th World Athletics Championships since track and field's first-ever World championships were held in Helsinki in 1983. Over 2000 athletes from 200 teams will compete across 49 events, with 147 medals on offer. The likes of Armand Duplantis, Neeraj Chopra, Julian Weber, Femke Bol, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Noah Lyles, Letsile Tebogo will be in action in the World Athletics Championship 2025 presenting some exciting action to the fans. Is Neeraj Chopra Participating in World Athletics Championships 2025? Check Out Two-Time Olympic Medallist's Availability For 20th Edition of International Track and Field Event In Tokyo.

This is the third time that the championships will be held in Japan, following the 1991 event in Tokyo at the former National Stadium, and the 2007 event in Osaka. In July 2022, Tokyo was selected by World Athletics to host the 2025 event, after it scored the highest in the bid evaluation competing with Kenya and Singapore. The qualification system for the championships was based on a combination of entry standards and world rankings. The top five finishers at Platinum Label marathons and winners of individual events at area championships qualified along with the top three athletes in the 2024–25 World Athletics Cross Country Tour. Fans eager to know, on which channel in India they can get the live telecast and live streaming of the World Athletics Championships, will get the complete information here.

World Athletics Championships 2025 Details

Event World Athletics Championships 2025 Date September 13 to September 31 Venue National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports Select 1 and 2 (live telecast) and JioHotstar (live streaming)

How to Watch WorldAthletics Championships 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcasting partner of the World Athletics Championship in India. Hence, the Indian audience will not be able to watch the World Boxing Championships 2025 matches live on the Star Sports Select 1 and 2 channels on TV in India. For live streaming information, fans can read more. List of Indian Athletes Participating at World Athletics Championships 2025, Check Full Indian Contingent for Mega Event in Tokyo.

How to Watch World Athletics Championships 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

Since Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the World Athletics Championship, fans can check the events on the JioHostar mobile app and website, which is the official OTT platform of the Star Sports Network. Hence, fans can get the World Athletics Championships 2025 live streamings viewing option on the JioHotstar app in exchange of a subscription fee.

