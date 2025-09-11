New Delhi [India], September 11: SRT Sports Management Pvt Ltd on Friday dismissed circulating reports suggesting that India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar is being considered for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president position. "It has come to our attention that certain reports and rumours have been circulating regarding Mr. Sachin Tendulkar being considered, or nominated, for the position of President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). We wish to categorically state that no such development has taken place. We urge all concerned to refrain from giving credence to unfounded speculations," an Tendulkar not in contention for BCCI President: SRT Sports Management Pvt Ltd. Sachin Tendulkar to Be Next BCCI President? Reports Hint At Master Blaster Being Frontrunner for Vacant Position After Roger Binny's Exit.

Roger Binny vacated the BCCI President position after he turned 70 in July. According to the BCCI constitution, any office bearer has to leave the position after crossing the age of 70. The Board of Control for Cricket in India will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) before the end of September. In the upcoming AGM, there are high speculations that the next presidential candidacy will be discussed.

When reports of Binny's departure started to surface on social media in June, vice-president Rajeev Shukla emerged as the top candidate for the role. Sources said that Shukla, who is going to turn 66 next week, would assume the president's role on an interim basis. Sources also indicated that in the upcoming AGM, Shukla could stand for the post of full-time president in the elections.

However, at that time, Shukla denied the reports and classified them as "useless talks". For Shukla, taking over the position on an interim basis is a procedural matter; there is nothing more to it. "These are useless talks. When one spot is about to get vacant, the person next in line gets the interim charge before the election. It is a procedural thing," Shukla told ANI.

Roger was elected as the 36th president of BCCI in October 2022, replacing ex-Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly, who completed his three-year tenure. Notably, Binny was the only candidate to have filed a nomination for the top post. 'Abhi Aadhar Bhi Bheju Kya?' Sachin Tendulkar's Funny Response to Fan Asking Him For Identity Proof On Reddit AMA Gets Netizens On the Floor Laughing.

During his presidency, India won two white-ball titles: the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He also introduced the Women's Premier League (WPL), a women's franchise cricket league modelled after the highly successful cash-rich IPL.

