Guwahati, Mar 3 (PTI) Virtually out of quarterfinal race, Delhi's disappointing campaign in the Ranji Trophy continued as Chhattisgarh posted 290 for four on the opening day of their elite Group H match here on Thursday.

Electing to bat, Chhattisgarh rode on half-centuries from Ajay Mandal (63 off 90 balls), Amandeep Khare (68 not out off 170) and Shashank Singh (75 not out) to pile up a big score in 90 overs and take their side to a strong position in the four-day contest.

Mandal and Singh stitched 147 runs for the unconquered fifth wicket to take Chhattisgarh forward.

Besides, Sanidhya Hurkat (44) and skipper Harpreet Singh (21) also made useful contributions with the bat.

Left-arm spinner Vikas Mishra (2/65) was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi.

Delhi are languishing at the last spot in the four-team Group H with just one point from two games and for the Pradeep Sangwan-led side, the tournament is as good as over and only seven points (including a bonus) in the ongoing match against Chhattisgarh will give them a slim chance in theory.

Chhattisgarh, on the other hand, are leading the group with seven points from two games.

Tamil Nadu post 256 for 7 against Jharkhand

Meanwhile in the second Group H match here, Baba Indrajith smashed a quick century, while Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore made 81 as Tamil Nadu ended Day 1 on 256 for seven against Jharkhand.

Indrajith played an aggressive knock, scoring 100 off 132 balls with the help of 11 boundaries and two sixes.

Indrajith and Sai Kishore shared 171 runs for the fifth wicket after Tamil Nadu found themselves in a spot of bother at 32 for four after electing to bat.

Sai Kishore struck 11 fours during his 179-ball knock.

Rahul Shukla (3/57) picked up three wickets for Jharkhand, while Anukul Roy (2/29) accounted for two dismissals.

With six points apiece from two games each, both Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand are still in the reckoning for a quarterfinal berth.

Brief Scores:

Chhattisgarh: 290 for 4 in 90 overs (Shashank Singh 75 not out, Amandeep Khare 68 not out, Ajay Mandal 63; Vikas Mishra 2/65) vs Delhi.

Tamil Nadu: 256 for 7 in 72 overs (Baba Indrajith 100, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore 81; Rahul Shukla 3/57) vs Jharkhand.

