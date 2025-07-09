Neuchatel (Switzerland), Jul 9 (AP) Denmark midfielder Emma Snerle will miss her country's final match at the Women's European Championship with a concussion.

Snerle had to be substituted in the 69th minute of Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Germany after a clearance from a teammate hit the 24-year-old squarely in the face, moments before Germany's second goal.

“Emma Snerle is unavailable for the European Championship match against Poland on Saturday due to the head injury she suffered in the match against Germany,” the Danish soccer federation said in a post on X.

“We wish Snerle a very good and speedy recovery.”

There is little to play for in Saturday's match as both Denmark and Poland have been eliminated after both lost to Sweden and Germany. (AP)

