Manchester [UK], February 3 (ANI): Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has hailed Ruben Dias, saying that the centre-back has managed to have the same impact as Virgil van Dijk had for Liverpool.

Dias had made a switch to Manchester City in September 2020 and he has helped his side climb to the top of the Premier League 2020-21 standings.

City has conceded just 10 goals in the 28 games since Dias' arrival. Guardiola's side has also managed to keep 19 clean sheets across all competitions in the ongoing season.

"Yes, absolutely. So far, how he's settled immediately, in terms of mentality and he's a guy who lives 24 hours for his profession. Every step he does, at home, on or off the pitch, eating, sleeping, recovering time, preparation time, everything is to be perfect during this 95-minute football game. That's why," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

Van Dijk has been out of action for Liverpool since injuring his knee ligaments in October last year. Dias, meanwhile, has been exceptional for City, playing every minute in the Premier League since his.

"He's not just a player who plays good, he's a player who makes the other guys play good too. It's 90 minutes talking, 90 minutes communicating, 90 minutes saying what they have to do in every single action. When that happens, it's difficult for me and he's undroppable," said Guardiola.

"It's quite similar like Eric Garcia, Eric has this mentality to play 90 minutes talk, lead the other ones. Hopefully, the other central defenders - John [Stones], Aymeric [Laporte], Nathan [Ake] - can learn and not just play for themselves and what they have to do, see what happens close to them. That's why it's a football game as a team, not just individuals," he added.

Manchester City is currently placed at the top spot in Premier League standings with 44 points from 20 games. The side will next take on Burnley later today. (ANI)

