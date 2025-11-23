Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 23 (ANI): Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav said that the Team India did not have a particular number on their mind that they needed to restrict South Africa under, in the ongoing second India vs South Africa Test, being played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. South Africa, riding on a century from Senuran Muthusamy and a 93-run knock from Marco Jansen, put 289 on the board on Day 2, maintaining a strong grip on the two-match series that they are already leading by 1-0.

Kuldeep was the most successful bowler for India. He registered bowling figures of 4/115 while Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja claimed two wickets each.

Speaking during the post-day press conference, Kuldeep Yadav said they knew the pitch wouldn't give easy wickets, so they focused on disciplined, patient bowling. Despite their efforts, Jansen and Muthuswamy batted well and there was no specific target for dismissing the opposition.

"No, but to be very honest, we knew that this is not a track where they are going to roll out very easily and we have to keep disciplined lines and be patient because that was very important and obviously we knew that we have to be very disciplined with our bowling length and line and we tried but yeah, as everyone knows Jansen and Muthuswamy batted well so yeah, there wasn't any number that we thought okay, we get them all-out for 400 or 350."

Kuldeep said that while having an attacking mindset is important, it's equally crucial to read the pitch, the batters and the match situation. He felt his field placements and bowling were "very spot on".

"Obviously it's very good to have an attacking mindset but you have to be very understandable how the wicket is playing and you can't just go attacking all the time and just leak runs. I thought fielding positioning was very good, especially in my bowling. If I get in good areas then obviously I create more pressure. Personally, I thought when I was bowling I was very spot on with my field position so nothing to worry about the mindset which I have and you know, you have to have an attacking mindset but you have to understand who's batting and what position they are batting and what number they have on the board so you have to understand that as well." (ANI)

