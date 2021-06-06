Bystrice (Czech Republic), Jun 6 (PTI) Indian golfer Diksha Dagar shot a final round of two-under 70 to settle for a morale-boosting tied 9th finish at the Amundi Czech Ladies Challenge here.

The 20-year-old Indian, who had played at the Ladies Italian Open, fired four birdies in the last eight holes on the last day. Diksha, who is on a recovery path from an ailing back, had rounds of 74-73-70 at Golf Resort Konopiste.

She moves to Scandinavian Mixed Masters next week alongside other Indians Tvesa Malik and Astha Madan.

Amateur Sara Kouskova became the first Czech to win on the LET Access series as she claimed the Amundi Czech Ladies Challenge. She is the first amateur to win an LET/LETAS event.

Kouskova, a University of Texas student, shot 64-67-71 in the three-day battle and left second-placed Nina Pegova eight shots behind.

In her first start since returning home for the summer holidays, she showed dominant form.

Kouskova is only the second Czech player to win on LET/LETAS, following Klara Spilkova's win in the Lalla Meryem Cup in 2017.

Kouskova still has one year left of studying in the United States and plans to play the LPGA Q-School this year.

Four amateurs finished in the top-10, including 15-year-old Klara Sionkova who shot three stable rounds of 73, 70 and 71 and shared third place at two-under-par with amateurs Elena Colombo and Tereza Melecka, and professional Verena Gimmy.

