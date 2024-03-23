Atlantic City (USA), Mar 23 (PTI) India's Diksha Dagar added 3-over 74 in the second round of the Atlantic Beach Classic and made her second cut in as many weeks on the Epsom Tour here on Saturday.

She shot 70 in the first round. She was lying tied 45th at the end of the second day, but has a chance to make amends in the third and final round on Sunday.

She had a roller coaster round this day with four birdies against five bogeys and a double bogey but survived the cut.

Lauren Stephenson was able to finish her round just before play was suspended on the second day at the Atlantic Beach Classic. She shot 32-39 for 71 and led the field.

A much-needed birdie on the par 5 18th closed out the round for Stephenson, who is likely to enter the final round with a two-shot lead.

Kim Kaufman was also able to sneak in her full round before sunset on Friday evening, carding the tied second-lowest round of the day with a 2-under 69. She was at 6-under and lying second.

