Cape Town, Apr 9 (PTI) Fresh from a top-10 finish at the Joburg Open, Diksha Dagar will look to carry her good form into the South African Women's Open where she will compete with five of her compatriots, here from Thursday.

Diksha has great memories from the tournament, which she won back in 2019 for her the first Ladies European Tour title.

Though she has not added to her tally of two titles, it has been a great season for Diksha, who was runner-up at the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco and T-8 last week in Joburg.

She was also T-11 at the New South Wales open and the former Women's Pro Golf Tour winner is currently fifth on the LET Order of Merit.

India will have a large representation this week as Diksha has five other Indians for company. They are Pranavi Urs, Tvesa Malik, Avani Prashanth and Rhea Purvi, who has received a tournament invite.

Diksha plays the opening round with Eleanor Givens and Kelsey Bennett in the afternoon, while Pranavi plays with Hannah Burke and Gia Raad in the morning.

Tvesa is paired with Emma Spitz and Alexander Forsterling, while Avani Prashanth plays with Klara Davidson Spilkova and Smila Tarning Sonderby. Rhea will go out with Ellinor Sudow and Tandi McCallum.

The tournament returns to the Gary Player-designed Erinvale Country and Golf Estate, which was established in 1995. It has a field of 132 players representing 35 nationalities. There will be cut for the top 60 professionals and ties after 36 holes.

South Africa's Lee Ann Pace will be a top contender. She has been a five-time champion and her most recent wins were back-to-back victories in 2022 and 2021.

With 11 Ladies European Tour (LET) victories, 14 Sunshine Ladies Tour (SLT) titles, and an LPGA Tour win under her belt, Pace has the experience and the composure to perform under pressure.

Defending champion Manon won't be in attendance this week however Momoka Kobori will be hoping to go one better this week. The New Zealander came T2 last year alongside England's Gabriella Cowley.

