Incheon (South Korea), May 3 (PTI) Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar was unable to recover from a disappointing start on day 3, slipping to tied-27th at the end of the third round of the GS Caltex Maekyung Open here on Saturday.

Bhullar, who led briefly on Friday and had ended the second round in tied-sixth position, had three bogeys in the first five holes on Saturday as he finished the penultimate round at 3-over 74.

Also Read | KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals.

With rounds of 70-68-74, he is 1-over for 54 holes and seven shots behind the co-leaders, Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond and local golfer Baekjun Kim, who are tied at 8-under.

Bhullar's woes began with a bogey on the first. He had two more on the fourth and the fifth holes. A birdie on the ninth was small consolation but two bogeys against one birdie on the back nine meant a round of 74.

Also Read | United Arab Emirates Women National Cricket Team Attains ODI Status, United States Of America Lose Women’s One-Day International Recognition.

Janewattananond will have the opportunity to win his first title in three years as the 29-year-old co-leader, a seven-time winner on the Asian Tour and the Order of Merit champion in 2019, carded a battling three-under-par 68 at Namseoul Country Club.

Korea's Baekjun Kim, who shares the lead with Janewattananond, emerged from a tightly-packed leaderboard after firing a 66.

Kim had won the opening event of the season on the Korean PGA Tour last month.

Canada's Yonggu Shin (68) and Korean Hyungjoon Lee (71), the second-round leader, are one stroke behind in joint third.

Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent – another Asian Tour star looking for his first victory since 2022 – is a shot further back after shooting a 68. He is in sole fifth place and one ahead of Thailand's Sarit Suwannarut, who returned a 69.

Richard T. Lee was well and truly in the hunt but bogeyed the last two holes. The Canadian, who won on the Korean PGA Tour last weekend, carded a 71 and is eight behind the pacesetters. PTI Cor AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)