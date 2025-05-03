The United Arab Emirates (UAE) have become the latest team to attain a One-Day International status in Women's cricket for the upcoming ICC ODI 2025-29 cycle, which will come into effect on May 12. The UAE have replaced the United States of America (USA) women national cricket team as per the latest ICC Rankings, where the likes of Thailand, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, and Scotland have all retained their WODI status in the 16-team list. Lloyd Tennant Named As New Ireland Women’s Cricket Team Head Coach.

Thailand and Scotland Women national cricket teams ensured their ODI status after qualifying for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Qualifier, while PNG and Netherlands retained their status based on their ICC T20I Women's Team Ranking, where they are 13th and 15th, respectively. Anaya Bangar Responds After ECB Bans Transgender From Playing Women’s Cricket With Immediate Effect (See Post).

UAE cut being number 16 in T20I rankings during the annual ICC ODI Rankings update. Women's ODI teams are required to play at least eight 50-over international matches in a period of three to four years to achieve or maintain a ranking on the list.

Interestingly, the USA women national cricket team are currently playing a three-ODI series against Zimbabwe after losing the three-match T20I series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2025 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).