Mirpur [Bangladesh], July 13 (ANI): Fiery spells by Rabeya Khan and Sultana Khatun helped Bangladesh reduce India to 102/9 in their 20 overs during the third and final T20I of the series in Mirpur on Thursday.

India leads the series 2-0. Bangladesh needs 103 runs to get a consolation win.

India won the toss and opted to bat first. Bangladesh was off to a great start as Sultana Khatun gave double blows to India by dismissing openers Smriti Mandhana (1) and Shafali Verma (11) quickly. India slipped to 20/2.

At the end of powerplay in six overs, India was at 27/2, with Jemimah Rodrigues (9*) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (6*) unbeaten.

Jemimah and Harman started to bat with responsibility and build India's innings despite immense pressure from Bangladesh. India crossed the 50-run mark in 9 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, India was at 55/2, with Jemimah (21*) and Harmanpreet (22*).

Shorna Akter ended India's hopes for a high score, dismissing Jemimah for 28 off 26 balls. India was reduced to 65/3 and 45-run stand between Jemimah-Harmanpreet was over.

At the end of 15 overs, India was at 86/3, with Harmanpreet (38*) and Yastika (8*) unbeaten.

Harmanpreet carried on her fight, stitching another valuable 26-run partnership with Yastika Bhatia. Fahima Khatun ended Harman's valiant stay at the crease and she scored 40 in 41 balls, consisting of three fours and a six. India was at 91/4 in 16.2 overs.

Wickets kept falling for India as they lost three quick wickets and sunk to 97/7 in 18.4 overs.

India crossed the 100-run mark in 19.2 overs.

Rabeya Khan dismissed Deepti Sharma (4) and Minnu Mani (1) in the final over. India finished at 102/9 in 20 overs.

Rabeya Khan (3/16) was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh. Sultana Khatun (2/17) also took two wickets. Nahida, Fatima and Shorna got one wicket each.

Brief Scores: India: 102/9 (Harmanpreet Kaur 40, Jemimah Rodrigues 28, Rabey Khan 3/16). (ANI)

