New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Indian shooters began their 15th Asian Airgun Championship campaign on a positive note in Daegu, Korea, picking up a gold, silver and bronze on Friday.

The gold came from Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar in the men's 10m air rifle junior event, while Kiran Ankush Jadhav shot a silver in the corresponding senior competition.

Also Read | Promotion Will Lead to Longer and Better League, Says India Head Coach Igor Stimac.

Sri Karthik Sabari Raj Ravishankar won a bronze in the junior men's air rifle.

Divyansh outgunned local favourite Bang Seungho 17-9 in the gold medal match after topping the ranking round with a score of 260.7. Sri Karthik shot 258.8 to finish behind Seungho and settle for bronze.

Also Read | What Happens if Rain Washes Out PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Final? Is There A Reserve Day? Check Melbourne Weather Forecast for November 13.

In the men's 10m air rifle, Kiran Ankush Jadhav reached the final after coming second in the ranking round with a score of 262.4.

Reigning world champion Rudrankksh Patil finished fourth with 260.2, while Arjun Babuta finished seventh.

In the gold medal clash, Kiran went down 10-16 to Korean Park Hajun.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)