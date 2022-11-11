Pakistan is all set to take on England as they face off in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022. The PAK vs ENG clash will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on November 13, 2022. Both teams, after having a dramatic campaign till now will want to end it with the title in their hand. So ahead of the PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 final, let's take a look at the Melbourne weather forecast, if there is a reserve day if it rains in the final and what happens if rain washes out the final? ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Adil Rashid Looked Like Getting a Wicket Every Over, Says Jos Buttler

Pakistan had a miraculous campaign so far in the tournament. After being on the verge of elimination thanks to back-to-back losses against India and Zimbabwe, they turned things around astonishingly and won four games in a row to make their place in the final. The last of them was a dominating victory against New Zealand in the semifinals. Meanwhile, England was one of the pre-tournament favourites but found themselves in a spot of bother after defeat to Ireland in a rain curtailed game. From there, they kept riding on inspiring performances and after a thrashing victory against India in the semifinal, they are all set to take the last step towards the T20 World Cup title.

What Happens if Rain Washes Out PAK vs ENG Final?

Tournament rules for the final state that at least 10 overs a side are needed to constitute a knockout stage match. If rain prevents play on the day of the final, then England and Pakistan will be forced to share the trophy.

Is There A Reserve Day for PAK vs ENG Final?

November 14, 2022 (Monday) is designated officially as the reserve day of the final of the T20 World Cup 2022. But the overs will be reduced if rain interrupts play on Sunday before the reserve day is activated. The game is considered live once the toss has taken place and if it cannot be completed on Sunday, it will be resumed from where it was halted on the reserve day. The start time on the reserve day is four hours ahead of the start time of Sunday.

Melbourne Weather Forecast for Sunday, November 13

The Melbourne weather on November 13, 2022 (Sunday) for the PAK vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 final is not one that will excite the fans. Currently there is a nearly 100 percent chance of rain with up to 25 mm predicted to fall. A washout of the final match on that day is definitely on the cards.

Melbourne Weather Forecast for Monday, November 14

The Melbourne weather on November 14, 2022 (Monday) for the official reserve day of the PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 final is not very exciting as well. Unfortunately, the forecast is similar to Sunday with 95 per cent chance of rain and falls between 5 and 10mm. There is a high chance of the play to be washed out in the reserve day too. Melbourne Weather Forecast for T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Bureau of Meteorology, Australia Predicts High Chance of Rain on November 13.

There has been previous instances of ICC tournament knockouts being played over two days like India vs New Zealand semifinal in 2019 World Cup or two teams sharing a trophy like India and Sri Lanka in the 2002 Champions trophy, but it would not be ideal for the fans who await for a nail-biting thriller on the day of the final and neither for the players of both the teams who have worked so hard so far to reach this stage. Hopefully, fans and players will not be disappointed, and we will get to see a game on the day of the final.

