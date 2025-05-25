Geneva [Switzerland], May 25 (ANI): Novak Djokovic claimed his 100th tour-level trophy on Saturday at the Gonet Geneva Open, battling past Hubert Hurkacz in a dramatic final. The Serbian star came from behind to win 5-7, 7-6(2), 7-6(2) in what turned out to be the longest match of the tournament, lasting three hours and five minutes, as per the ATP Tour.

"I had to work for it, that's for sure. Hubi was probably closer to victory (in) the entire match than I was," Djokovic said, as quoted from ATP Tour.

"I had some chances in the first set to break his serve, then had a bad game which ended up with the double fault on set point," he added.

"I was just trying to hang in there, I don't know how I broke his serve. He probably broke himself in the third, when he was 4-3 up, but this is what happens at the highest level. Very few points decide the winner. Incredible match, 7-6 in the third with a full stadium, beautiful atmosphere. I'm just grateful to clinch the 100th here," he noted.

Djokovic trailed 2-4 in the final set but dug deep to turn the match around, showing the resilience he is known for. This win makes him only the third man in the Open Era to reach 100 tour-level trophy, joining legends Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103). His first title came back in 2006, when he beat Hurkacz's current coach, Nicolas Massu.

It's also Djokovic's first title since his gold medal win at the Paris Olympics last year. With this win, he becomes the first man in the Open Era to win a title in 20 different seasons. At 38, he is also now the oldest player to win the Geneva tournament.

The match was full of tense moments. Djokovic even double-faulted on set point in the first set, showing nerves. Hurkacz started strong in the final set, not dropping a point in his first three service games but Djokovic held his nerve and kept fighting.

The turning point came in the eighth game of the third set when Hurkacz, leading 4-3, made several errors, including a double fault. Djokovic took advantage and broke back with a brilliant passing shot.

Hurkacz, who had meniscus surgery last July, was aiming for his ninth ATP title and second on clay. But despite his strong performance, he couldn't stop Djokovic from completing a remarkable comeback and sealing another historic milestone in his career.

"Congrats to Novak, his family and his team. One hundred (titles), it's a lot," Hurkacz said.

"It's really inspiring how you present yourself on the court, off the court. It's just incredible what you have achieved, so congrats for that and for what you have done for the whole sport of tennis," he added. (ANI)

