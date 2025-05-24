Novak Djokovic became the third player to win 100 or more men's singles titles. The Serbian legend achieved this historic feat after defeating Hubert Hurkacz 5-7, 7-6(2), 7-6(2) in the grand finale of the Geneva Open 2025 on Sunday, May 24. Novak Joined Roger Federer (103) and Jimmy Connors (109) in the elite list, who have won 100 or more ATP singles titles. Among all the active players, Novak has won the most ATP singles titles. The former World No. 1 will be next seen in action during the first round of the French Open 2025. Novak will face the USA's Mackenzie McDonald on May 26. On Which Channel French Open 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Roland Garros Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of Tennis Grand Slam Tournament.

Novak Djokovic Wins Geneva Open 2025

Novak Djokovic back in the winners' circle 🏆 pic.twitter.com/r1yxZyQHXE — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 24, 2025

100th ATP Men's Singles Title for Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has won a milestone 1⃣0⃣0⃣th career title. 💥 He fought so hard. How proud are we? 🤩 Simply the best. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/2OYXIH8soO — Danny 🐊 (@DjokovicFan_) May 24, 2025

