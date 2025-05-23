Paris, May 22: Jannik Sinner’s much-anticipated Grand Slam return following his doping suspension is set to be anything but straightforward. The Italian World No. 1, who only just resumed competition at the Italian Open last week - where he finished runners-up to Carlos Alcaraz - was dealt a daunting draw at the French Open on Thursday. Sinner finds himself in the same half of the men’s singles bracket as defending champion and 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic, last year’s Roland Garros finalist Alexander Zverev and a handful of dangerous home hopefuls. Carlos Alcaraz Beats Jannik Sinner Again To Win Italian Open 2025 and Solidify His Status As French Open Favorite.

In his first-round clash, Sinner will face France’s Arthur Rinderknech, a tricky opponent backed by the Parisian crowd. His path could quickly turn steeper, with a projected quarterfinal against Britain’s rising star Jack Draper and a blockbuster semifinal showdown with Djokovic potentially awaiting him. Djokovic, who opens against American Mackenzie McDonald, might first have to overcome Zverev in the quarters - a rematch of their enthralling encounters in recent seasons. Meanwhile, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz also received a challenging opener in Japan’s Kei Nishikori. Though Alcaraz has established himself as one of the game’s most dynamic young stars, Nishikori’s experience and variety on clay could make for a captivating battle under the Paris skies.

On the women’s side, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek begins her title defence against Slovakia’s Rebecca Sramkova. Although the Polish star has struggled with form in recent weeks, she remains a formidable force on clay. Swiatek’s quarterfinal path may include a rematch with Italy’s Jasmine Paolini, last year’s finalist, before a possible semifinal against her closest rival, Aryna Sabalenka. Sabalenka, the Belarusian powerhouse and current World No. 2, will begin her campaign against Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova. A title showdown between the top two seeds remains the most anticipated storyline in the women’s draw. French Open 2025 Live Streaming in India: FanCode To Provide Online Streaming of Tennis Grand Slam.

Elsewhere, four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka will take on Spain’s 10th seed Paula Badosa in what is arguably the most exciting women’s first-round clash. Second seed Coco Gauff, who opens against Australia’s Olivia Gadecki, headlines the bottom half of the draw and could be on course for an all-American semifinal against third seed Jessica Pegula. Before that, Gauff may have to go through the powerful Madison Keys in the quarterfinals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 23, 2025 02:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).