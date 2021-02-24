Ahmedabad, Feb 24 (PTI) India were 5 for no loss at dinner after bowling England out for 112 on the opening day of the day-night third Test here on Wednesday.

At the break, openers Rohit Sharma (5 batting) and Shubman Gill (0 batting) were at the crease.

Earlier, left-arm spinner Axar Patel snared six wickets while R Ashwin took three. Zak Crawley (53) was the top scorer for the visitors.

Brief Scores:

England 1st Innings: 112 all out in 48.4 overs (Zak Crawley 53, Joe Root 17, Axar Patel 6/38, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/26, Ishant Sharma 1/26).

Indian 1st Innings: 5 for no loss in 5 overs (Rohit Sharma 5 batting, Shubman Gill 0 batting; James Anderson 0/1, Stuard Broad 0/4.)

