Istanbul [Turkey], November 12 (ANI): Croatia's Domagoj Vida played the first half of his team's friendly clash against Turkey before finding out that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

In a friendly clash against Turkey on Wednesday, Croatia ended in a 3-3 draw here. Later, the Croatian Football Federation (HNS) revealed that Vida tested positive for coronavirus.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Wish Daughter Alana Martina on Third Birthday (See Posts).

"After all the players and staff members were negative in the regular test for the match with Turkey on Monday, the regular test for the match with Sweden was conducted on Wednesday morning. HNS received the official test results after midnight local time and showed that national team member Domagoj Vida is positive for coronavirus," the HNS said in a statement in Croatian.

"The medical service of the Croatian national team received initial information at the end of the break between the two halves that there was one potentially positive result. This is a common test procedure, and a 'suspicious' finding is retested to confirm the result," it added.

Also Read | Shane Rutherford Joins Karachi Kings for PSL 2020 Qualifiers, Fans Spot Him Wearing Mumbai Indians' Mask & Jacket (See Pic).

The HNS further stated that the medical service of the national team "isolated Vida according to all epidemiological measures until the confirmation of the test results."

"Vida will, in accordance with regulations, spend the next few days in self-isolation in Istanbul," the statement added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)