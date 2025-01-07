Sydney, Jan 7 (PTI) Australian Test batter Matt Renshaw said on Tuesday that he had no idea if he was in the race to replace retired opener David Warner in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar series against India, which the hosts won 3-1.

Several names, including Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Konstas and Renshaw, were discussed by Cricket Australia as potential options for opening the innings.

McSweeney and Konstas made it to the playing XI, with the former playing the first three Tests and the latter getting included in the last two.

Renshaw felt he figured way down in the Australian selection pecking order for the opener's slot.

"I probably wouldn't say that I got caught up in the opener race. I don't think I was in it at all," Renshaw told SEN Radio.

"I'm probably further away than a few of the boys (to be selected) but most of my Tests have been in Asia so I've got a fair bit of experience there if called upon," added Renshaw, who would be fancying his chances as Australia select the squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka later this month.

Renshaw said he just wants to enjoy his cricket without bothering too much about selection issues.

"It's been me trying to play my cricket the way I want to and I've really enjoyed it. (I'm) feeling really good about my cricket and how my batting is going and obviously there's aspirations there but I'm really enjoying my cricket right now."

Renshaw, 28, who has played 14 Tests, said opening the batting was a specialists' job and not everyone is cut out for the role.

"Opening is a specialist position, it's one of the toughest jobs in world sport," said Renshaw who last played a Test in February 2023 in the tour of India.

"If Steve Smith goes up the top and doesn't have the experience he would like, you can tell it's pretty difficult. I feel like I could bat anywhere if that opportunity came but I'll keep opening for Queensland because it brings me the most satisfaction when you succeed."

