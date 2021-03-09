Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): India Women's bowler Jhulan Goswami revealed that she does not feel she is bowling well until she gets the batter bowled.

Jhulan's four-wicket haul and Smriti Mandhana's unbeaten 80-run knock helped India defeat South Africa by nine wickets in the second ODI of the five-match series on Tuesday here at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. With this win, the hosts have now levelled the five-match series 1-1.

"The most important thing for a medium pacer, at least for me, is that I don't feel satisfied until I bowl someone out. When I get the batter bowled, then I feel 'Yes, I am bowling well'," Jhulan, who bowled Nadine de Klerk and Shabnim Ismail in the match, told Mandhana in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on its website.

In the first game, India had suffered an eight-wicket defeat but in the second ODI, India dominated their opponents and bundled out South Africa for just 157.

"As a senior member, when you are coming back, it is important to have a good start. Today my aim was to bowl in the right areas consistently and try to get early breakthroughs. As a senior player, that is my responsibility as well to deliver when it is required the most because we were already one down in the series," Jhulan said.

Mandhana had managed to score just 14 in the first ODI but the opener delivered a stunning performance with the bat in the second match.

Reflecting on her performance, Mandhana said: "During the first match, there was a bit of moisture on the wicket. So, my plan was to survive the initial 5-6 overs and then the wicket is going to dry out because the sun is going to come. Unfortunately, I got out before that. Today, from the first ball, I did not really leave (the ball) and I knew the wicket was really good to bat on. So, I just thought to myself to try and stay not out until the end and just try to react to the ball. I am comfortable when I just react to the ball. When I think and plan ahead of facing the ball, I get out."

India and South Africa will now lock horns in the third ODI on Friday at the same ground. (ANI)

