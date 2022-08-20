Bhopal, Aug 20 (PTI) Haryana shooter Hazel clinched a double in 10m air rifle, winning both the senior and junior women's T5 national selection trials at the MP Shooting Academy range here on Saturday.

She beat Railways' Meghana Sajjanar 17-15 in the senior women's gold medal match and Karnataka's Yukhti Rajendra 17-9 in the junior women's final respectively.

She missed out on a treble, falling to Haryana's Nancy 10-16 in the Youth competition final.

She shot a solid 631 in the qualifiers which helped her come second behind Meghana in the event, while she topped the junior and youth qualifiers.

At the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range in New Delhi where the Pistol trials are underway, Uttar Pradesh's Ujjwal Malik got the better of Haryana's Samrat Rana 16-2 in the men's 10m air pistol T5 final.

Ujjwal had also topped the qualifiers with a score of 587, while Samrat came second with the same score but with lesser inner 10s.

Samrat, however, won gold in the junior men's 10m air pistol event, beating UP's Sagar Dangi 16-14 in the final.

Haryana also won gold in the youth men's 10m air pistol event when Jatin Kumar got the better of the Army's Pradhyumn Singh 16-6 in the gold medal match.

