New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Suyash Sharma and Shaurya Malik delivered a bowling masterclass as Outer Delhi Warriors crushed Purani Dilli 6 by a commanding 82 runs in the sixth match of Season 2 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL), held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Defending a modest total of 149, Outer Delhi came out firing with the ball. Young spinner Suyash Sharma set the tone early, ripping through the top order during the powerplay. He claimed three key wickets--Samarth Seth (18), captain Vansh Bedi (1), and Pranav Pant (6)-- while Aarush Malhotra (5) was also dismissed inside the first six overs, leaving Purani Dilli in deep trouble at 31/4.

The collapse continued as an unfortunate run-out saw Dev Lakra (5) depart in the eighth over. In the very next over, Shaurya Malik inflicted further damage, striking twice in two balls to dismiss Yug Gupta (1) and Ekansh Dobal (0). The right-arm quick wasn't done yet--he returned to trap Aayush Singh (4) in front of , reducing Purani Dilli 6 to a dismal 50/8, a release said.

There was no coming back from there. Suyash Sharma picked up his fourth by dismissing Rajneesh Dadar (5), and Harsh Tyagi wrapped things up by removing the only batter who showed some resistance, Lalit Yadav (20). Purani Dilli 6 were bundled out for just 66 in 14.3 overs, handing Outer Delhi a resounding 82-run victory.

Earlier in the day, Outer Delhi Warriors won the toss and elected to bat first, getting off to an explosive start. Openers Priyansh Arya (16) and Sanat Sangwan (26) came out swinging, putting early pressure on the bowlers with an aggressive approach from the outset. However, their brisk partnership was short-lived as pacer Rajneesh Dadar struck twice in the sixth over, removing both batters in quick succession.

Their dismissals triggered a dramatic collapse, with Outer Delhi slipping from a strong position to 108/7 by the end of the 15th over. Despite the slump, Harsh Tyagi (17) and skipper Siddhant Sharma (21) offered some late resistance, striking a few boundaries to push the total to 148 before the side was bowled out in the final over.

For Purani Dilli 6, it was all-rounder Udhav Mohan who turned the game with a sensational spell. The right-arm pacer tore through the middle and lower order, finishing with outstanding figures of 5/26 in his four overs, ensuring Outer Delhi were restricted to a modest total. (ANI)

