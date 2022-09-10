Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 10 (ANI): The Indian Men's Hockey Team's upcoming drag-flicker Jugraj Singh, who was part of the memorable second-place finishing campaign at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, spoke about his journey from humble origins to the Indian Men's Hockey Team, when he appeared on Hockey Te Charcha - a podcast series initiated by Hockey India.

The Defender said, "I started playing in Attari when I was in the third grade. I shifted to Delhi for four years soon after college to play for the Punjab National Bank hockey academy which gave me my first start."

"It was in the PNB team that I started playing competitive tournaments where I was spotted by the Navy Hockey team who offered me a position in their senior squad, after winning the Silver Medal at the national tournament."

"After which I was eagerly waiting for that one chance to play in the senior Indian Men's Hockey team. I put in a lot of work preparing myself for that chance and I finally got selected for the senior Indian Men's Hockey squad which was an extremely proud moment for me."

He went on to say "One must fight with all his willpower to achieve anything they want in life, and I did the same. I never stopped fighting and never gave up which resulted in me getting that one opportunity that I needed to prove myself."

The 25-year-old Defender who made his debut for the Indian Men's Hockey Team at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22 went on to explain his humble origins, the sacrifices of his father, who worked as a border coolie at Wagah Border and how he overcame those adversities.

"We as a family did not have a lot of money, my father was the only one who used to earn when I was a kid. In my childhood, my brother and I used to go to the Wagah Border to help our father out where we sold water bottles, snacks, etc. to tourists alongside him. Our financial situation was so bad at times that we had to eat the same meal every day for a week at, but I will be eternally grateful to my father who made so many sacrifices for us to make sure that we go to school no matter what. He always encouraged me to play Hockey also as he realised that I had a talent for it."

Jugraj said that overcoming these adversities as a kid helped him grow and evolve as a person. He was able to understand the importance of hockey, and how it could help him transform his life and that of his family too.

"It is because of my father I recognised the value of hard work and earning things for yourself which helped me overcome financial and personal adversities and it made me a better player. Now I have everything that I wanted as a kid and it is all thanks to hockey which helped me transform my life."

The 25-year-old talked about the healthy competition prevalent between the drag-flickers in the squad,

"We have some excellent drag-flickers in the team right now, Harmanpreet, Varun and I. We always push each other to do better and it allows us to perform variations in matches as a team which comes in handy in tough situations especially since hockey teams properly scout to understand each team's drag-flick routine, so we practise variations to make sure that oppositions struggle to read our routine," he concluded. (ANI)

