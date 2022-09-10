Sri Lanka were the second confirmed finalist of the Asia Cup 2022. The only low Lankans hit in Asia Cup 2022 was in their opening match against Afghanistan in the group stage. Sri Lanka following the first loss against Afghanistan, emerged out unbeaten in remaining all matches. The two Sri-Lankan mystery spinners, Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana have been the strong point of the team, however, the opening batting pair of Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis has also been promising throughout the tournament. The class, discipline and persistence with which the Sri Lankan team gathered themselves up after a humiliating opening defeat got them into the final of Asia Cup 2022 that no one saw coming. Pakistan Road to Asia Cup 2022 Final: Here’s How Babar Azam and Co. Made it to Summit of T20 Tournament.

Sri Lanka in the first group match after losing the toss were invited to bat first by Afghanistan. Sri-Lankan top three batters departed in a matter of 2 overs and were 5/3. Danushka Gunathilaka along with skipper Dasun Shanaka piled some runs for the fourth wicket but failed to take the innings deep. The whole Lankan side perished on a meagre score of 105 runs in 19.4 overs. Afghanistan managed to seal the match in ten overs with eight wickets in hand. This was the only defeat hosts faced in Asia Cup 2022. Sri-Lanka in the second group match were to face Bangladesh and win it in order to advance into the super four round. Bangladesh batting first had put a decent total of 183 runs for Sri Lanka to chase. Though the win didn't come easy, Sri-Lanka managed a 2-wicket victory courtesy of Kusal Mendis's 60 off 37 and Skipper Dasun Shanaka's 45 off 33 in the middle. With this, Sri Lanka progressed into the super four. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022, Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About PAK vs SL Cricket Match in Dubai.

Though in the group stage matches the Lankans appeared vulnerable, a totally different side of them surfaced in the super four round, winning all three matches. It was a revenge time, as Sri-Lanka squared off against Afghanistan second time in the tournament in the super four round. Afghanistan batting first managed a decent total of 175 for them to chase. Sri Lanka started off well and lost their first wicket on 62 that of Kusal Mendis. This was followed by many small cameos by various batters like Nisannka, Gunathilaka and Shanaka to register a 4-wicket win.

Sri Lanka then faced the starving India who had already lost a match in the super four round to Pakistan. It was never easy for hosts to get past the men in blue who were the favourites, however surprisingly Lankans did it by chasing down 174 runs courtesy of the opening stand of 97 runs between Nisannka and Mendis. Despite topping the points table with four points, Lanka's place in the finals got confirmed only after Pakistan beat Afghanistan in the fourth super four match. They defeated he Men in Green in the final Super 4 encounter as well.

