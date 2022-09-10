Barcelona will be looking to go top of the La Liga table albeit temporarily when they take on Cadiz in an away encounter. The Catalonians have won three straight games since drawing the season's first game against Rayo Vallecano. Xavi knows the board has backed him against the financial odds in the summer and its time the club legend gets the team back to the zenith. With an important game coming up against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, there may be changes to the playing eleven. Opponents Cadiz on the other hand rock bottom with four losses on the bounce. Their life in the Spanish top tier looks difficult if they cannot arrest the slide early. Cadiz versus Barcelona will be streamed on Voot and telecasted on the Sports18 network from 10:00 PM IST. UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Robert Lewandowski Hat-Trick Helps Barcelona Thrash Viktoria Plzen 5-1 at Camp Nou (Watch Video Highlights).

Ousmane Dembele has been in good form for Barcelona in the initial part of the season and should start the game. Robert Lewandowski may not play the entirety of the contest and could be given an hour. Gavi and Pedri in midfield make this team tick with Sergio Busquets the anchor man. Frenkie de Jong will once again have to content himself with a place on the bench. Jules Kunde and Ronald Araujo should form the center-back pairing.

Lucas Perez, Ruben Sobrino, and Alex are set to be inducted in the starting eleven by head coach Sergio. Anthony Lozano and Brian Ocampo are exciting options from the bench. Lucas Perez is set to play the lone striker with Ivan Alejo and Ruben Sobrino on the flanks creating chances. Alex Fernandez in midfield is responsible for shielding the back four with Barcelona set to dominate possession.

When is Cadiz vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Cadiz vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 will be played at the Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium. The game will be held on September 10, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Cadiz vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the Sports18 to catch the Cadiz vs Barcelona live action on their television sets. Fans in India can watch the Real Sociedad vs Barcelona match live on the Sports18 TV channel in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Cadiz vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Cadiz vs Barcelona clash. Indian fans can get the online live streaming of the La Liga match on the Voot app and website. Cadiz is short of confidence at the moment and Barcelona could make light work of their opponents this evening.

