Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI): As part of their impactful 'Dream Again' initiative, Dream Sports Foundation (DSF) conducted a first-of-its-kind First Aid, Health & Safety Training Workshop for physical education teachers and sports coaches affiliated with the Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA).

Organised at the YMCA Central Branch in Mumbai, in association with the St. John Ambulance Association, Maharashtra State Centre, the two-day training aims to equip grassroots sports educators with essential life-saving skills, as per a press release from DSF.

Also Read | On Which Channel CPL 2025 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch Caribbean Premier League Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

More than 180 schools associated with MSSA were invited to participate, resulting in 215 registrations. The first batch was held on July 11-12, 2025, followed by the second on August 1-2, with the third scheduled for August 8-9, 2025. Aimed at reaching over 200 schools, the initiative plans to strengthen the school sports ecosystem by promoting safety and preparedness through a series of workshops concluding with a certification ceremony.

Neel Shah, CEO, Dream Sports Foundation, said, "While athletes remain the core of the sports ecosystem, it's equally important to empower the support system around them -- coaches, PE teachers and parents. Through our 'Dream Again' program, we've conducted several workshops focused on upskilling this crucial network. With this latest training, our goal is to equip school-level sports staff with medically-certified, life-saving skills to make a difference during real-life emergencies. By strengthening this support system, our aim is to take a vital step toward making grassroots sports safer and ensuring those on the frontlines are better equipped to handle critical situations."

Also Read | 'Happy Birthday to the Best Father': Actor Suniel Shetty Turns 64; Athiya Shetty, Ahan Shetty and KL Rahul Drop Lovely Birthday Wishes.

The workshop has been tailored for PE teachers and sports coaches, providing them with hands-on training on 14 critical first aid topics, including Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

Conducted by doctors registered with the Maharashtra Medical Council, the training session is followed by a short written and practical exam. The certification will only be awarded to participants who successfully pass the assessment and will be issued by the St. John Ambulance Association, Maharashtra State Centre.

The first cohort of the workshop showed strong interest, actively asked questions, sought resources, and expressed a need for follow-up sessions.

Israel Fernando, Sports Instructor for Aditya Birla World Academy, said that he received a lot of key learnings during the session. "Every topic was covered in depth by Mr Nariman, which really helped us a lot. He did not withhold any information. I learnt how I can help during urgent medical situations till the medical staff arrives," he added.

Mallika Vaingankar, a veteran teacher with 27 years' experience from The Cathedral and John Connon School, said that while she thought she already knew enough, she realised that her knowledge was limited and this workshop was an eye-opening experience.

"Dream Sports Foundation has launched such a great initiative. It allows teachers to make meaningful contributions from within, ultimately shaping a bright future for the students. When children are playing, accidents or injuries can happen. But with this training, we will be able to provide immediate help and care, and that's very reassuring," she said, as quoted from a DSF press release.

Meanwhile, Nariman, Senior Faculty at St. John Ambulance Maharashtra State Centre India, who conducted the sessions, explained its importance and said, "First aid is not about bandages. It is not about just dressing wounds. It is about saving lives."

He further added: "I would advise that first aid should be made a compulsory topic in all schools, and all teachers and even the administrative staff should be trained in giving first aid."

The training also includes other critical aspects such as treatment for shock, burns, fractures, and bleeding, and emergency response for drowning, unconsciousness, and cardiac events. Safe patient transport and care during health emergencies were also a part of the training for the participants.

The Dream Again First Aid Workshop marks another significant step by Dream Sports Foundation to prioritise athlete welfare, supporting the broader mission of developing safe, inclusive and vibrant sporting communities at the grassroots level, creating real-life impact beyond sports. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)