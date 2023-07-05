Bengaluru, Jul 5 (PTI) Scoreboard on day one of the Duleep Trophy 2023 semifinal between West Zone and Central Zone here on Wednesday.
West Zone:
Prithvi Shaw c Jurel b Saurabh Kumar 26
Priyank Panchal lbw b Thakur 13
Cheteshwar Pujara c Khare b Mavi 28
Suryakumar Yadav c Jurel b Mavi 7
Sarfaraz Khan b Mavi 0
Het Patel b Khan 5
Atit Sheth c Jurel b Mavi 74
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja c Khare b Jain 39
Chintan Gaja not out 13
Arzan Nagwaswalla not out 5
Extras 6 (lb-4, nb-2)
Total: 216/8 in 90 overs
Fall of wickets: 1-43, 2-43, 3-56, 4-56, 5-65, 6-110, 7-183, 8-203
Bowling: Shivam Mavi 18-7-43-4, Avesh Khan 11-4-26-1, Yash Thakur 19-5-50-1, Saurabh Kumar 27-6-64-1, Saransh Jain 15-6-29-1. PTI
