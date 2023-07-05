Bengaluru, Jul 5 (PTI) Scoreboard on day one of the Duleep Trophy 2023 semifinal between West Zone and Central Zone here on Wednesday.

West Zone:

Prithvi Shaw c Jurel b Saurabh Kumar 26

Priyank Panchal lbw b Thakur 13

Cheteshwar Pujara c Khare b Mavi 28

Suryakumar Yadav c Jurel b Mavi 7

Sarfaraz Khan b Mavi 0

Het Patel b Khan 5

Atit Sheth c Jurel b Mavi 74

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja c Khare b Jain 39

Chintan Gaja not out 13

Arzan Nagwaswalla not out 5

Extras 6 (lb-4, nb-2)

Total: 216/8 in 90 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-43, 2-43, 3-56, 4-56, 5-65, 6-110, 7-183, 8-203

Bowling: Shivam Mavi 18-7-43-4, Avesh Khan 11-4-26-1, Yash Thakur 19-5-50-1, Saurabh Kumar 27-6-64-1, Saransh Jain 15-6-29-1. PTI

