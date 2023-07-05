As part of his two-day trip to India, Argentina's and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez insisted there would be no Lionel Messi in the future. The Kolkata soccer-obsessed people greeted the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion with overwhelming enthusiasm. 'Messi, Messi' chants reverberated throughout the stands as Emiliano Martinez entered the field of Mohun Bagan, a century-old club in India. Martinez took in the excitement and called Messi the GOAT athlete to ever grace the sport. "Lionel Messi is the best ever player," the Aston Villa shot-stopper told reporters. "There will be no Messi in the future, it’s hard to match him," he said. Emiliano Martinez also made bold predictions about winning the next Copa America and World Cup tournaments in the following years of 2024 and 2026 respectively.

What did Emiliano Martínez say in his press conference?

The Aston Villa goalkeeper told reporters that Lionel Messi was the greatest footballer to ever play alongside him. Emiliano Martinez continued, "When I play in goal I think I can be the best. Winning the Copa America, the Finalissma against Italy, the World Cup. We won everything. We’re going to win the Copa America and hopefully the next World Cup." Emiliano Martinez Coming to Kolkata! Check Date, Time and Venue Details of Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Winning Goalkeeper’s Visit to India

In addition, Emiliano Martinez shared that he has no intentions of cutting short his international career and is eager to win more tournaments with Argentina, which has been his childhood dream.

"From a very young age, I had a dream to become Argentina's number one goalkeeper. I'm not going to relax now, I want to become better and win many, many tournaments for Argentina," he said.

What is the upcoming fixture for Emiliano Martínez and Lionel Messi?

In July, Emiliano Martinez will return to training with Aston Villa after enjoying his post-season break. Messi will make his Inter Miami debut on July 21 against Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup match. He is currently focusing on his current team, Aston Villa, which finished seventh in the Premier League and qualified for the Europa Conference league.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2023 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).