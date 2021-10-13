Melbourne [Australia], October 13 (ANI): Earl Eddings has stepped down as Chair of Cricket Australia and will not stand for re-election as a director at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday, ending a 13-year commitment to the organisation.

Eddings said he believed the decision was in the best interests of cricket and would provide the opportunity to continue the ongoing Board renewal process.

Eddings said he was proud of his contribution to the sport during his 13 years as a director of Cricket Australia and a three-year term as Chair.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to be able to serve the sport I love as a Cricket Australia director. In that time, and particularly during my time as Chair, we have navigated some of the sport's greatest challenges, including rebuilding the trust and reputation of Australian cricket after the Newlands incident and, more recently, the enormous impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on domestic and international cricket," he said.

"I am particularly proud of our collective efforts to overcome the challenges of COVID-19 to stage a hugely successful Indian tour last summer and ensure the Ashes can go ahead this summer. It has been terrific to be involved in the growth of the women's game in recent years, from the success of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup and Women's Big Bash League to the continued increase in girls taking up our sport. I have also been pleased to strengthen relations with the players through the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA)."

"It is my sincere hope that following my resignation the State and Territory associations can unite and work together in the best interests of cricket, allowing the focus to return to the sport ahead of the 2021-22 season."

"I would like to extend my thanks to all of those who have worked hard to support the sport, and me personally, during my term as Chair - my fellow directors and the entire Cricket Australia team, the players and coaching staff, the Australian Cricketers' Association, the State and Territory cricket associations, our commercial and international partners and every club member and volunteer who keeps the sport thriving in the community."

"My passion for the game is undiminished and I look forward to cheering on our men and women, boys and girls on every stage - from the forthcoming Ashes Tests to weekend club cricket - over the coming summer and beyond," he added.

Current director Richard Freudenstein has been elected Chair of Cricket Australia and will serve for a short period until a permanent Chair is elected. Freudenstein will chair Thursday's Cricket Australia AGM, at which the States will have the opportunity to vote on the re-election of two directors, Lachlan Henderson and Greg Rowell.

The Board has previously announced that a deputy chair and anointed successor to the chair would be named after the end of the 2021-22 season.

Following Eddings' resignation, that process will now be accelerated, with the aim of appointing a permanent chair by the end of the year after a rigorous process involving input from the State and Territory members. (ANI)

