London [UK], November 11 (ANI): The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of former Kent batsman Graham Cowdrey, who passed away at the age of 56.

"The ECB is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Graham Cowdrey, the former Kent batsman, and a respected Match Referee," the ECB said in a statement.

Also Read | From MS Dhoni's Catch to Dismiss Shreyas Iyer to Faf du Plessis' Stunner, Check Out 5 Best Catches of IPL 2020 (Watch Video).

A regular in the Kent side for more than a decade, Cowdrey played 450 matches for the county as a right-handed middle-order batsman. More recently, Cowdrey worked for the ECB as a Cricket Liaison Officer and then a Match Referee.

Tom Harrison, ECB Chief Executive Officer, extended condolences to Cowdrey's family.

Also Read | Netherlands vs Spain Live Streaming Online, International Friendly 2020: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch in India.

"I first met Graham 30 years ago - he was always a lovely man and great company, a very good player, and was a popular and highly respected man in the game. This news is a huge shock, and he will be sorely missed by colleagues, players past and present and County cricket fans alike, particularly in Kent where people will be truly devastated. Our thoughts are with the Cowdrey family at this terrible time," Harrison said in a statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)