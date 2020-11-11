Netherlands vs Spain, International Friendly Match 2020 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Netherlands will host Spain in an international friendly match on November 12 (Thursday). The Netherlands vs Spain international friendly match will be played at the Amsterdam Arena. Netherlands are winless in their last four matches across all competitions while Spain suffered a shock 0-1 defeat to Ukraine in their last game ending a 15-match unbeaten run. Both teams are looking to return to winning ways ahead of their UEFA Nations League 2020-21 clashes next week. Sergio Ramos Transfer News Update: David Beckham-Owned Inter Miami Looking to Bring Real Madrid Captain to MLS.

Spain are without a number of regular stars with midfielder Thiago Alcantara out with injury while Rodrigo Moreno has withdrawn after testing COVID-19 positive. Barcelona forward Ansu Fati and Sevilla right-back Jesus Navas have also withdrawn from the Spain national team. Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin has been called-up as a replacement while Atletico Madrid star Marcus Llorente has also been included for the first time. For the Netherlands, Davy Klaassen has been recalled and could make his first appearance since October 2017 while Crystal Palace full-back Patrick van Aanholt and Tonny Vilhena have been earned call-ups to the national squad.

When Is Netherlands vs Spain Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of 2020 International Friendly Game

Netherlands vs Spain international friendly match will take place on November 12 (Wednesday midnight). The match will be played at the Amsterdam Arena and it is scheduled to begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Netherlands vs Spain, 2020 International Friendly Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can watch the live-action of the Netherlands vs Spain international friendly match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for all European international football matches in India. So fans can log into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to live telecast the international friendly match.

Is Netherlands vs Spain, 2020 International Friendly Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Those fans who are not able to catch the live action of Netherlands vs Spain international friendly match on television sets can also watch the match live online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the international friendly match online for its fans in India.

