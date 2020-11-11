The IPL 2020 has come to an end and the Mumbai Indians have won the tournament as they won against the Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets. The IPL 13 gave us many moments to cherish. Whether it was high scores on the board and the collapse of wickets, the IPL 2020 had created headlines for each of these moments. Now, we would have a look at the 5 stunning catches by the players during this season. Whether it was MS Dhoni’s stunning catch during the match against Delhi Capitals of Faf du Plessis’ stunner, let’s have a look at 5 best catches of the season.

MS Dhoni’s catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer:

This was right at the start of the IPL 2020 when Chennai Super Kings played against the Delhi Capitals. Shreyas Iyer was looking out to hit a big one but he got edged outside and MS Dhoni was just waiting to get that one. MS Dhoni’s video of the catch went viral on social media.

Faf du Plessis’ Stunner Against MI:

Faf du Plessis, take a bow! Two 🤯 catches, two dangerous batsmen dismissed.#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/vC06HMXLRV — Jainish grover (@GroverJainish) September 19, 2020

Faf du Plessis challenged his age and took this stunning catch against the Mumbai Indians in the first match of the IPL 2020. Faf du Plessis was the one who got this stunning catch and with this CSK got the wicket when the batsman attempted to hit a huge six. The netizens went berserk with the stunning catch.

Ravindra Jadeja’s Sensational Relay Catch

Jadeja took a stunning running catch and passed it to Faf Du Plessis at the end near rope. World's top 2 Fielders contributing for a catch. One of the best catching moments ❤ #CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/8etTvKl0Q0 — ᏒᎧᎷᏋᎧ 🎸 (@Romeo_theboss) October 7, 2020

This was a relay catch between Ravindra Jadeja and Faf du Plessis where the later was about to step on to the boundary during Chennai Super Kings' match against Kolkata Knight Riders. But before that Jadeja went ahead and Faf threw the ball at him. With this, Sunil Narine was dismissed.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti diving catch against RR

IPL 2020 Kings 11 vs Rajasthan Royals Nicholas Pooran flying save pic.twitter.com/wVGbDmJ8mI — Yogesh Pawar (@pawaryogesh9999) September 27, 2020

Kolkata Knight Riders might now have qualified for the playoffs. But here was the catch that grabbed headlines. Kamlesh Nagarkoti was the one who took a diving catch against the Rajasthan Royals. With this, Jofra Archer made way to the pavilion.

Devdutt Padikkal's Catch Against Mumbai Indians

WHAT A CATCH! Padikkal with a blinder off of Siraj. Tiwary 5 (8). 72/3 (10.4). #ipl2020 #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/oxNMTUJwEo — Paul Watson 🇿🇦🌍🇮🇪🇿🇼💕🏏 (@watsonmpaul) October 28, 2020

Devdutt Padikkal was one of the emerging players of the IPL 2020 donning the colours of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the fourth ball of the 11th over against the Mumbai Indians, Saurabh Tiwary slammed it up in the air and Padikkal got the stunning catch.

If you think that we have missed out on your favourite catches, feel free to weigh in with your comments below and let us know your favourite catch in this season.

