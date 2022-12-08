Brussels [Belgium], December 8 (ANI): Belgium's star footballer Eden Hazard announced his retirement from international football on Wednesday, following the team's shocking early exit from the FIFA World Cup in the group stages

The Belgian captain announced his retirement through his Instagram account while thanking his fans for their love and unwavering support. He mentioned that his succession is ready at the Belgium national football team and will miss playing for his country.

"A page turns today... Thank you for your love. Thank you for your unparalleled support. Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2008. I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you....#onestensemble," said the Belgian captain.

Hazard featured in all three Group F games but did not score as Belgium defeated Canada, lost to Morocco, and drew 0-0 with Croatia to finish third.

Hazard's statement comes after Belgium's head coach, Roberto Martinez, announced he will step down after the tournament.

Following the announcement, Belgium's official Twitter account tweeted, "All the best, captain. #MerciEden."

In Qatar, the 31-year-old captained his country and has been a crucial player for Belgium in past few years.

The attacker was one of their star performers at the 2018 World Cup when he helped Belgium finish third, the country's best finish at football's grandest stage.

The Real Madrid star made his international debut in 2008 and has 33 goals in 126 Belgium matches. (ANI)

