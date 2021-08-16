London [UK], August 16 (ANI): India batting coach Vikram Rathour has said that there is nothing to worry about the style Virat Kohli got dismissed by Sam Curran in the ongoing Lord's Test as it was just a matter of 'lapse of concentration'.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were both disappointed with the bat in the second innings after being dismissed for 21 and 20 respectively. While Rohit was sent back to the pavilion while playing his favoured pull shot, Kohli chased a wide delivery bowled outside off.

Also Read | India vs England 2nd Test 2021 Day 4 Stat Highlights: Hosts Slightly Ahead Despite Ajinkya Rahane-Cheteshwar Pujara's 100-Run Stand.

"We will be having a talk of what happened and what they were thinking while playing that shot. As far as Rohit is concerned, he has made it clear that pull shot fetches him runs so he is going to play those shots and we will back him playing those shots. The only thing, he needs to be a little more selective, if he can have that conversation and we will have that conversation with him. Kohli, I do not think there was an issue, it was just a lapse of concentration. I do not think there is anything old coming back," said Rathour during a virtual press conference held at the end of Day 4.

Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara scored 61 and 45 respectively as India ended Day 4 at 181/6 and the visitors have extended their lead to 154. Both Rahane and Pujara were involved in a 100-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Interact with Indian Para-athlete Contingent for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on August 17.

"Our job is to work on the processes, I will be concerned if they are not working hard or planning well. But they are working really hard, they have their game plans. As I said, in cricket these phases will come, especially with the guys who have been playing for so long, there will be times when they will not score runs, so again, as long as they are trying their best, I do not think we are concerned at all," said Rathour while replying to an ANI query.

Further talking about his role as a batting coach, Rathour said: "Of course, it is a unit, we are working hard with the players. As long as they are working hard, putting in the hard yards, and practicing well. These phases will come, you will have lean phases, you need to get through them. As support staff, we are helping them do that. We do feel concerned when someone is really working hard but he fails, you do feel bad. You feel that hard work is not paying off, all our batters will come good, we have full faith in them. Soon, the runs will follow."

When asked whether India will miss another spinner on Day 5, Rathour replied: "Not really, the team was picked looking at the first day's condition and the overcast conditions. Last day, one more spinner would have helped but in the first innings, we were planning to bowl first so we needed four-seamers, as far as the team is concerned, I think we picked the right combination." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)