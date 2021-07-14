London [UK], July 14 (ANI): The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday announced the squad for the T20I series against Pakistan and it will see the return of regular skipper Eoin Morgan. He is one of the nine members included in the squad after completing the required period of self-isolation following the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Ben Stokes has dropped out of the squad after leading the English side during the ODI series. The likes of Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Mooen Ali, and Jos Buttler also make a comeback. Saqib Mahmood who was named Player of the Series in the Pakistan ODIs, after claiming nine wickets at 13.66 in the three matches, was also named in the squad alongside Lewis Gregory, Dawid Malan, and Matt Parkinson. Paul Collingwood will oversee the team as head coach Chris Silverwood will depart for a break.

An ECB statement confirmed that all 16 players and support staff returned negative Covid-19 tests to clear them for the series, which gets underway at Trent Bridge on July 16.

Speaking on the selections, Silverwood in a release said, "We have selected a T20 squad that sees the return of many of our most experienced players after their period of isolation.

"Additionally, we have rewarded some of the players involved in the 50-over series win with the selection which allows us to manage multi-format players as we prepare for the much-anticipated Test series against India."

Silverwood was also effusive in his praise for Stokes, who led the side to a 3-0 clean sweep over Pakistan in the 50-over series. "I would like to express my thanks to Ben Stokes and the players for their efforts over the last week, and the counties for their support in getting this series on."

The T20I series will get underway at Trent Bridge on July 16 and conclude at Old Trafford on July 20.

England squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)