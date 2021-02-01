Somerset [UK] February 1 (ANI): England batsman Steve Davies has signed a contract extension with Somerset County Cricket Club which will see him play until at least the end of the 2022 season.

Steve, who developed his skills as a youngster at Victoria Carpets CC in Kidderminster, first arrived at Somerset on a three-year deal from Surrey in time for the 2017 campaign.

Since then he has cemented his place in the team, scoring over 3300 runs and has been involved in nearly 200 dismissals for the Club.

"My time at Somerset so far has been extremely special and I'm really pleased to have extended my stay. The last few years have shown that we could really be on the threshold of something very special and I can't wait to play a part in that," Steve said in an official statement.

"We have a great squad of players and everyone is pushing to get better every day. The atmosphere in the camp is outstanding and hopefully, we can push on to even bigger things in the next few years," he added.

The 34-year-old wicket-keeper batsman has featured in eight ODIs and five IT20s for England was awarded his Somerset County Cap in 2017.

Somerset Head Coach, Jason Kerr said: "Steve has been the consummate professional since joining us and he has been exceptional in every respect. His high skill levels and calm assured approach both with the gloves and the bat have been very important factors for us in the last few years and we're really pleased that he has extended."

Last week, England spinner Jack Leach signed a two-year contract extension with Club. Jack, who recently excelled in England's Test series win over Sri Lanka, successfully progressed through the Somerset Age Group Pathway before making his debut for the County against South Africa in 2012.

Since that day, the left-arm bowler has gone on to take over 240 wickets for the Club, and his consistently outstanding performances for Somerset have seen him receive recognition at the international level.

Following the recent series, Jack now has 44 Test wickets from 12 matches at an average of 30.50 and has become England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker in Sri Lanka. (ANI)

