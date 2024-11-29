New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): England captain Heather Knight became the latest player to join Somerset ahead of the launch of Tier 1 professional women's county cricket next summer.

The World Cup-winning captain made her way through the Devon Pathway and represented Berkshire between 2010 and 2019.

Also Read | IND U19 vs PAK U19 ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles and More About India vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Dubai.

She became the latest addition after signings of England spinner Charlie Dean and all-rounder Danielle Gibson earlier this week. All three players are centrally contracted and will feature in the county when their international commitments allow them to.

After agreeing to represent Somerset, Heather said in a statement, "Somerset is a club that holds a special place in my heart, so I'm incredibly excited about this opportunity. The South West has played an integral role in my journey, and it's a privilege to be able to represent the region that means so much to me."

Also Read | Navjot Singh Sidhu and Wife Slapped With INR 850 Crore Legal Notice Over 'Special Diet' Claims For Her Cancer Treatment.

"We have a genuine opportunity to create something special. This is the first Somerset women's team of the professional era, and we have a duty to those who have gone before and laid the foundations to make sure that we are a team that competes on the field and inspires young people across the region. There is a special heritage surrounding the Club and that is something that we will be taking very seriously," she added.

Knight has 143 ODIs, 124 T20Is and 12 Test match appearances to her name, garnering more than 6,800 runs across all formats and scything 84 wickets with her right-arm off-spin.

The World Cup-winning captain has led England across all formats since 2016. She is currently leading the side during England's ongoing tour of South Africa.

Somerset Women's Head Coach, Trevor Griffin expressed his excitement about their latest signing and said, "Heather is a player I've worked with for many years, and I'm delighted she will be playing for Somerset when her England commitments allow. She is a true professional who impacts games both on and off the pitch and is an invaluable addition to any side."

"I'm sure our supporters will be looking forward to seeing Heather in a Somerset shirt and winning games of cricket for us," he added.

Somerset Director of Cricket Andy Hurry added, "Heather is a world-class performer who has shown her quality on the biggest stages across the world. She is hugely respected within and outside the game, and the experience she can share both on and off the field will have a major impact on the team, the Club and the region."

"It's an honour to have the England Captain committed to the Club, and there is no doubt that she will inspire future generations of Somerset players, Members and supporters," Hurry remarked. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)