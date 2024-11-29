The India Under-19 cricket team will take on arch-rivals the Pakistan Under-19 cricket team in a Group A match at the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024. The much-awaited contest will be played at the Dubai International in Dubai. The India U19 side comprises many promising stars. Rising cricketer Mohamed Amaan will lead the young India side. Bihar-born cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who became the youngest player to be sold in the Indian Premier League (IPL), was added to the India U19 side for the ACC Asia Cup 2024. IND U19 vs PAK U19 Dream11 Prediction, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Dubai.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Under-19 cricket team, under the leadership of the wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig, will be hungry for a victory over their arch-rivals, the India Under-19 cricket team. The Pakistan U19 squad comprises many promising bowlers, skilled batters, and good all-rounders.

IND U19 vs PAK U19 ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 Key Players

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Saad Baig Usman Khan Mohamed Enaan Ayush Mhatre

IND U19 vs PAK U19 ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 Key Battles

The battle between India U19 cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Pakistan U19 speedster Usman Khan could swing the pendulum in any team's favour. Suryavanshi is known for scoring quick runs, whereas Usman is known for taking wickets with a good pace. Another interesting battle between Pakistan U19 captain Saad Baig and Indian spinners could decide the fate of the match.

IND U19 vs PAK U19 ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The IND U19 vs PAK U19 ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 high-voltage clash will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. the much-awaited clash will begin at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday, November 30. ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Schedule, Free Live Streaming Online, Teams, Squads and All You Need to Know.

IND U19 vs PAK U19 ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Match will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The high-voltage clash between the two archrivals will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

IND U19 vs PAK U19 ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 Likely Playing XIs

India Under-19 Cricket Team: Md Amaan (C), Andre Siddharth, Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kiran Chormale, Hardik Raj, Anurag Kawade (WK), Nikhil Kumar, Samarth Nagaraj, Naman Pushpak, Yudhajit Guha.

Pakistan Under-19 Cricket Team: Saad Baig (C) (WK), Farhan Yousaf, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Ahmed, Shahzaib Khan, Faham-ul-Haq, Haroon Arshad, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Umar Zaib.

