Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of Congress leader and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, has been reportedly issued an INR 850 crore notice by the Chhattisgarh Civil Society (CCS) in connection with her husband's controversial claims regarding her battle with stage 4 breast cancer. The CCS has demanded a public apology from Sidhu and warned of legal consequences if Kaur fails to provide credible evidence supporting her husband's statements. The organisation has given her seven days to respond. Tata Memorial Hospital Director CS Pramesh Refutes Claims by Navjot Singh Sidhu on Treating Wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s Breast Cancer.

Navjot Singh Sidhu & Wife in Legal Trouble

It so happened that on November 21, while addressing reporters, Navjot Singh Sidhu made claims regarding his wife’s battle with cancer. He asserted that certain remedies had significantly aided her recovery after doctors had predicted she had just 40 days to live. Sidhu controversially compared cancer to "inflammation," suggesting that it is exacerbated by common dietary elements such as milk, wheat (carbohydrates), maida (refined flour), and sugar. He attributed his wife's recovery from cancer to a strict diet, which included natural remedies like neem, turmeric, lemon water, etc. Navjot Singh Sidhu Reveals How Wife Noni Went Cancer-Free, Shares Her Diet and Treatment Journey.

Navjot Singh Sidhu's Viral Video

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, with doctors giving her just a 3% survival chance. She included lemon water, raw turmeric, apple cider vinegar, neem, and tulsi leaves in her diet—and became cancer-free in just 40 days! This isn’t a myth. Japanese… pic.twitter.com/pPRI0L5WKU — Garima Upreti (@GarimaUpreti) November 22, 2024

Reportedly, reacting to Sidhu's statement, CCS convenor Dr Kuldeep Solanki said, "False claims like this are confusing people and making them think negatively about allopathic medicine and therapy. Even cancer patients are being forced to stop taking their medication, which has raised their danger of dying."

Navjot Singh Sidhu Issues Clarification

In response to the growing controversy, Navjot Singh Sidhu sought to clarify his earlier comments. The Congress leader shared a video message on social media, assuring the public that his wife's diet plan was developed in consultation with qualified medical professionals. Sidhu emphasised that the dietary regimen was never intended as an alternative to conventional medical treatment but rather as a complementary measure designed to support her ongoing therapy.

Navjot Singh Sidhu On Wife's Cancer Treatment

“I want to say that a doctor is like God to me, and doctors have always been my priority. I have a doctor (Navjot Kaur Sidhu) at home. Whatever we have done was done with the consultation of doctors in a collaborative process," Sidhu added.

