Hyderabad, Jan 25 (PTI) England skipper Ben Stokes opted to bat in the opening Test of the five-match series against India here on Thursday.

India picked left-arm spinner Axar Patel ahead of Kuldeep Yadav.

Also Read | Australian Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Posts Hilarious Post Praising Rohan Bopanna.

KL Rahul is set to bat at No 4 in absence of Virat Kohli, while Srikar Bharat will be the man behind the stumps.

England handed debut cap to lanky left-arm spinner Tom Hartley.

Also Read | India vs England Live Score Updates of 1st Test 2024 Day 1: Ben Stokes Opts to Bat First; See Playing XI of Both Teams.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

England: Ben Stokes (c), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood and Jack Leach.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)