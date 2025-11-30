Canberra [Australia], November 30 (ANI): England XI (ENG XI) defeated the Prime Minister's XI (PM's XI) by eight wickets in the two-day pink-ball match, which served as a tune-up for hopeful players on both sides ahead of the second Ashes Test in Brisbane, also a pink-ball fixture.

An impressive batting display, spearheaded by a near-century from James Rew, saw ENG XI comfortably defeat the hosts. The victory provides a timely boost and valuable day-night experience for the touring contingent ahead of the second Ashes Test, which will be a day-night fixture.

Also Read | Girona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

In response to the PM's XI declaration, the England XI openers, Emilio Gay and captain Tom Haines, started strongly, ending Day 1 at 29-0. Day 2 belonged entirely to the tourists' batters.

A forced retirement from Emilio Gay (56) and the dismissal of Tom Haines (77) brought together James Rew (92* off 123 balls) and Asa Tribe (53* off 87 balls). This pair dismantled the PM's XI bowling attack, which included veteran Peter Siddle and a host of young prospects.

Also Read | IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025 Innings Update: Virat Kohli’s 52nd ODI Century, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul Fifties Guide India to 349/8.

The England XI side chased down the total, making 309/2 after 66.3 overs, winning the two-day contest by eight wickets.

Earlier in the match. PM XI won the toss and elected to bat first, and they declared their first innings at a competitive total of 308/8 after 83 overs. The innings was built on solid foundations laid by three half-centurions from the young Australian line-up--Campbell Kellaway 82 (126), Nathan McSweeney (63) and Oliver Peake (54).

For the England XI, pace bowler Matthew Potts (2-40) was the pick of the bowlers. Spinners Tom Hartley (2-55) and part-time bowler Tom Haines (2-51) chipped in with two wickets apiece. Fast bowler Josh Tongue (0-48) also bowled a challenging spell. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)