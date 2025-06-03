New Delhi [India], June 3 (AN): More than 100 Indian hockey players have signed up for various educational courses with Amity University Online as they look to secure their future outside and be part of a holistic development programme, as per the Hockey India press release.

Among the top names to have signed up are Indian Women's Hockey Team's goalkeeper Savita, the Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh, and Manpreet Singh. Players from the India Junior Hockey Teams and the Indian Senior Hockey Teams have enrolled themselves in these educational courses.

Also Read | Fans Pray for RCB's Victory in IPL 2025 Final: Bring the Trophy Home Boys, Karnataka Stands With You, Says Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Watch Video).

Earlier in May, Hockey India and Amity University Online (AUO) had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which is aimed at reshaping the future of Indian athletes by providing comprehensive educational opportunities to hockey players at the international, national, and state levels. The MoU was signed on 20th May, celebrated nationwide as "Hockey Day" to commemorate a century of hockey excellence in India.

From the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team, there have been 12 players who have registered themselves for the educational courses, with eight of them picking Bachelor of Arts courses while the remainder have gone in for Sports Psychology.

Also Read | Anil Kumble Shares Thoughts Ahead of IPL 2025 Final Between RCB and Punjab Kings, Says 'Whoever Plays Better Will Win the Game'.

Within the Indian Women's Hockey Team squad, as many as 39 athletes have enrolled themselves in various courses. Whilst Goalkeeper Savita has gone in for an MBA, forward Lalremsiami is the only one to have picked an MA in Psychology course, and young Beauty Dung Dung is hoping to earn her stripes in Sports Psychology. Out of the 39 players, three have gone in for a Bachelor of Arts course, seven have picked a BBA course, and one has signed on for an MA in Psychology course. Meanwhile, Ishika Chaudhary is the only one to have gone in for an MA in Journalism and Mass Communication course. However, among the most sought-after courses were the MBA and Sports Psychology degrees, with 13 and 14 players registering for them, respectively.

The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team have also responded enthusiastically to this initiative, with a grand total of 32 players signing up for further education. Whilst Mohammad Konain Dad is the only one to have gone in for a B.Com, seven others have picked a Bachelor of Arts degree, two more have signed on for a Master of Arts degree, and 22 are keen on delving into the world of Sports Psychology.

Last but not the least, the Indian Men's Hockey Team to have good numbers in participation, as 36 players are keen on higher education. Whilst captain Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, and Hardik Singh are among 17 players who have picked an MBA course, six players are going to feature in Bachelor of Arts courses, and 13 more will be studying Sports Psychology.

Speaking on the occasion, Savita said, as quoted by the Hockey India press release, "This is a fantastic initiative by Hockey India and Amity University, as it gives us athletes more opportunities after our playing careers are over. I have decided to go in with an MBA, and it is very encouraging to see that so many fellow players are also keen on higher education."

Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh said, "Every athlete can only play till a certain point in life, but after that, there is a lot of time in our lives. An initiative like this by Hockey India and Amity University is very much appreciated, as it helps us think along the lines of a future beyond our playing days. An MBA will be a very intense course, but I am looking forward to balancing playing and academics once again."

Lalremsiami, who is the only player from the Indian Women's Hockey Team to have decided on an MA in Psychology, said, "It is very important for us athletes to complete our education as soon as we can because our playing careers make it hectic for us. Amity University is very well known, and their robust educational modules will surely help us athletes do well in the future. I am grateful to Hockey India and Amity University for this opportunity."

"When we are coming through the age-group teams and going through the ranks, our playing career takes priority while matters such as education can take a bit of a back seat. However, that is important, and I am glad we are getting this opportunity now to complete this with the support of one of the best universities in the country. I am sure this initiative by Hockey India and Amity University will also tell younger athletes that you can balance it all out," said Manpreet Singh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)