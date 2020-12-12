New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Former African champion Ahmed Esmat of Egypt won the 10m air pistol event at the 6th edition of the International Online Shooting Championship (IOSC) on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Esmat shot a score of 239.8 to win the title with a margin of 1 point.

Also Read | Indian Super League 2020-21 Points Table Updated: FC Goa Jump to Fourth Following 1-0 Win Over Odisha FC.

Earlier in the qualification Esmat, who had finished 7th in the 5th IOSC, shot the second best qualification score of 572.

The second place was won by Olympic-quota winner Sylvia Steiner of Austria while reigning junior European champion Hlib Kihitov of Ukraine, who shot the best qualification score of 579, took the bronze.

Also Read | Umar Kremlev Wins International Boxing Association Presidency, Calls for Urgent Reforms.

Shooters from 20 countries are participating in the two-day competition, organised by former India shooter Shimon Sharif.

The 10m air rifle event will be held on Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)